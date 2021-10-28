Benn and Eubank met twice in the 1990s

Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank will head to The Village on the Green in Aspull on November 28.

During the early 1990s, the fighters met on two occasions, as part of one of the biggest rivalries in UK boxing history.

Village on the Green owner Daniel Edmondson said: “We are very proud to be hosting this. It is a big thing for the community. We have had the great pleasure of hosting evenings with some legendary fighters in recent years, from Joe Calzaghe to Ricky Hatton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For me however, the opportunity to welcome not one but two former WBO middleweight champions, and legendary boxers, to our hometown of Wigan is both an honour and privilege.

“As a fan this was the biggest rivalry in British boxing history so we are very excited for both fighters to tell their story, relive the rivalry and their careers on our stage.”

The show will make up one of 20 dates across the country, as part of the middleweight’s speaking tour, where they will discuss their WBO battles.

Other shows in November include: Bristol, Birmingham, Cardiff and Blackpool.

In the first meeting between the pair in November 1990, Benn lost in the ninth round by technical knockout at Birmingham’s NEC.

At Old Trafford three years later, things ended in a controversial draw.

On Instagram Benn wrote: “I cannot believe how well this tour is going. It’s actually been a pleasure working with Chris, reliving our past and realising what a great career we had.”

Tickets can be purchased via [email protected] or 0779 511 6153, with further information on sponsorship also available.