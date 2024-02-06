Boxing for Better: Award-winning programme offering free opportunities to improve physical and mental health

Boxing for Better CIC was awarded the Coronation Champions Award 2023, for outstanding voluntary work.
1. Boxing for Better CIC
Boxing for Better C.I.C. Tuesday evening session, held at Holy Family Church Hall, Platt Bridge. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Boxing for Better
Boxing for Better C.I.C. Tuesday evening session, held at Holy Family Church Hall, Platt Bridge. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. Boxing for Better
Boxing for Better C.I.C. Tuesday evening session, held at Holy Family Church Hall, Platt Bridge. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. Boxing for Better
Dave Morris, director of Boxing for Better C.I.C. pictured with the Coronation Champions 2023 award. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson