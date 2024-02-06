News you can trust since 1853
Boxing for Better: Award-winning programme offering free opportunities to improve physical and mental health

Boxing for Better C.I.C. session held at Holy Family Church Hall, Platt Bridge. The sessions are free and weekly, throughout the Wigan borough. Boxing for Better is for young people, families, and under-represented members of the community, offering opportunities to improve their physical and mental health and wellbeing through boxing.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 6th Feb 2024, 10:30 GMT

Boxing for Better CIC was awarded the Coronation Champions Award 2023, for outstanding voluntary work.

Boxing for Better C.I.C. Tuesday evening session, held at Holy Family Church Hall, Platt Bridge.

1. Boxing for Better CIC

Boxing for Better C.I.C. Tuesday evening session, held at Holy Family Church Hall, Platt Bridge. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Boxing for Better C.I.C. Tuesday evening session, held at Holy Family Church Hall, Platt Bridge.

2. Boxing for Better

Boxing for Better C.I.C. Tuesday evening session, held at Holy Family Church Hall, Platt Bridge. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Boxing for Better C.I.C. Tuesday evening session, held at Holy Family Church Hall, Platt Bridge.

3. Boxing for Better

Boxing for Better C.I.C. Tuesday evening session, held at Holy Family Church Hall, Platt Bridge. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Dave Morris, director of Boxing for Better C.I.C. pictured with the Coronation Champions 2023 award.

4. Boxing for Better

Dave Morris, director of Boxing for Better C.I.C. pictured with the Coronation Champions 2023 award. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

