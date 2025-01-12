..
Gym work-outs galore in this super-fit Wigan retrospective

By Charles Graham
Published 12th Jan 2025, 12:30 GMT
We’ve worked out a nice picture gallery spanning many decades profiling life at Wigan gyms. After all it is that time of year when new year resolutions are made about improving fitness.

It features fighters of all kinds, bodybuilders, sporting stars keeping in trim, youngsters’ work-outs and fitness-related charity events.

1. The team from Profile Fitness Gym, Wigan are pictured with their captain Jodie Peacock (front right) before they set off on a women's race in St Helens in aid of Cancer Research.

2. Bodybuilder Wayne Lockett in training for the World Championships at Body Fitness Gym, Standish

3. Angela Cooke, right, winner of Miss Wigan Physique, and sister Sharon, third in the Miss Wigan Figure contest, show off their trophies at Catt's Gym Orrell

4. Wigan Athletic players involved in gymnastic training at Springfield Park in the 1960s

