1. The team from Profile Fitness Gym, Wigan are pictured with their captain Jodie Peacock (front right) before they set off on a women's race in St Helens in aid of Cancer Research.
2. Bodybuilder Wayne Lockett in training for the World Championships at Body Fitness Gym, Standish
3. Angela Cooke, right, winner of Miss Wigan Physique, and sister Sharon, third in the Miss Wigan Figure contest, show off their trophies at Catt's Gym Orrell
4. Wigan Athletic players involved in gymnastic training at Springfield Park in the 1960s
