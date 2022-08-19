Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gypsy King says he is willing to splash the cash on the nine carat 9ins-long cross to stop it from being scrapped and to add to his collection of flash jewellery.

The heavyweight legend took to social media after spotting the story of 33-year-old Andreo Montanino who bought the 1.5kg treasure in honour of his late nan.

Andreo snapped up the crucifix in Birmingham’s iconic Jewellery Quarter as his nan was a devout Roman Catholic.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Tyson Fury celebrates victory after the WBC World Heavyweight Title Fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

He hoped the item would attract the attention of sports stars like Fury when he revealed he was selling it with Hansons Auctioneers next month.

And the boxer took to Instagram on Thursday (August 18) to say he would step in to make a bid of £25,000 to save the piece of jewellery when it goes under the hammer.

He wrote: "Don't know who owns this but seen it online. I will give £25k for it to save it from the skrap (sic) pile."

Hansons Auctioneers shared the comment and added: "We're thrilled that the legend that is @Tyson_Fury may want to buy this magnificent gold cross and chain to save it from being scrapped."

Helen Smith, head of jewellery at Hansons, said: "Tyson Fury would be perfect as he is a devout Christian.

"Like Andreo’s nan, he would appreciate the religious significance and symbolism of the item."

The hefty cross and chain, which together weigh around 1.5kg, will go under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers on September 22.

The 9ct gold belcher chain has 28 13mm links, one hallmarked ‘Sheffield 1997 JH & S’ and weighs 1,145gms in total.

Andreo, a senior buyer, from Trowell, Nottinghamshire said: “My nan would have hated the idea of the chain being scrapped.

“She was highly religious, a Roman Catholic who originated from Italy.

“I lost her about 18 months ago. She was in her 80s. As soon as I saw that cross, it reminded me of her.

“Because it’s so special, a showpiece, it would work well if it was worn around the neck of a famous boxer on the walkout to the ring, someone like Tyson Fury or AnthonyJoshua.

“I see it featuring on a programme like MTV’s Cribs or being bought by a famous basketball or NFL player.

“I really hope it finds a good home because that’s what nan would have wanted.

“I think it could be the biggest necklace of its kind in the UK.”

Helen Smith said: “I have never seen anything like this, or as big as this, before and we might not see anything like it again.

“It’s extra special. The chain links are huge and quality workmanship has gone into creating the iconic religious imagery of the crucifix.

“I love that Andreo bought this to honour his nan. It certainly deserves to go round the neck of a man who excels in sport or an important celebrity.

“Gold is soaring in value at the moment so it’s a good investment piece too.

“It deserves to remain intact – not melted down for scrap. Let’s hope we can save it for posterity –and Andreo’s nan.”