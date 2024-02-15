Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Smith, who is 17 and currently attends Winstanley College, faced the current World Number 2 in the competition, winning first two bouts and losing on points in the final. The former St Bede’s High School student will now compete in the GB Junior and Youth Three Nations in the 54-57KG category in Cardiff in June.

This achievement is testament to a rigorous fitness and training programme which Paul manages alongside his studies at college for A-levels in Biology, Graphics and PE.

Paul said: "The competition at the weekend was really challenging, I had been training hard for months including watching my diet over the Christmas period which is always hard! I’m excited to have qualified for the Three Nations, it is another step on the ladder in the boxing world.

“My studies are really important to me and although I do want to pursue my career as a professional boxer, I know that it is important to have a good education and qualifications for my future. I have ambitions to compete in the 2028 Olympics if the timings are right and I know boxing will always be part of my life.”