Wigan fighter vows: 'This will not define me'

The 29-year-old from Hindley put in a battling performance against EBU and Spanish welterweight champion Jon 'Goodboy' Miguez on the undercard of Kermin Lejarraga’s fight for the vacant WBA Continental Super Welterweight title against Liverpool’s JJ Metcalf.

However, he was knocked down with a thunderous body punch midway through the sixth round and, despite regaining his feet, the referee called a halt to the contest.

"I sure am down and it hurts so much but certainly not out," he tweeted. "Felt I had more to give in there but wasn’t given the chance. Took a loss to a quality operator who was an absolute pleasure to share the ring with, massive respect. This will not define me. Thank you all so much."

James Moorcroft with coach Anthony Crolla (Pic: Ian Walton/Matchroom Boxing)

Meanwhile, Moorcroft's training partner Rhiannon Dixon extended her 100 per cent record by securing her fifth win over Mahjouba Oubtil.

The Moroccan - a former Olympian - was also unbeaten heading into the lightweight bout, but Dixon won a convincing unanimous points decision from the judges.

"Had the best week in Bilbao with @matchroomboxing," she tweeted. "Thank you so much everyone for the love and support over the past few days!"

Both Moorcroft and Dixon - sister of Toulouse rugby league player Andrew - are coached by former WBA lightweight champion Anthony ‘Million Dollar’ Crolla in Oldham.