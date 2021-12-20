Wigan-trained fighter impresses on the big stage

Rhiannon Dixon

The 26-year-old, who began her boxing career in Wigan at Blundell’s Boxing Gym, is now under the watchful eye of ex-world champion Anthony Crolla at Manchester’s AO Arena.

And she took her record to 4-0 with an emphatic 60-54 points decision over Vaida Masiokaite.

Dixon’s opponent stepped up at the last minute after Paola Pamela Benavidez withdrew for Covid-related reasons.

But the rescheduling proved no bother for Dixon, who was just delighted to be back in the ring after a frustrating couple of years.

“It was really great to get the win, it’s only the second time I’ve boxed this year,” she told IFL TV.

“It was nice to brush off a few cobwebs, but I still feel I could have done a lot better.

“I don’t know whether I let the occasion get to me a little bit, but I still managed to win every round.”

It was Dixon’s second victory over Masiokaite, who won praise for stepping up to the plate to ensure the crowd got to see a fight.

“It was hard to stay focused in the lead-up,” acknowledged Dixon.

“But I was so thankful Vaida took the fight, and that I was able to get the win.

“I’d fought her before, I knew how tough she was and I knew she had a hard head!

“I’m just looking to gain as much experience as possible to help me reach the top level.

“Hopefully I’ll be busy in 2022, because I didn’t fight at all in 2020 and only a couple of times in 2021.”

Dixon’s fight was the opener on the card that ended up with formerworld heavyweight champion Joseph Parker beating Derek Chisora on points.