Wigan-trained fighter ready for the big time!

Rhiannon Dixon

The 26-year-old, who began her boxing career in Wigan at Blundell’s Boxing Gym, is now under the watchful eye of ex-world champion Anthony Crolla at Manchester's AO Arena.

She's aiming to make Paola Pamela Benavidez her fourth victim out of four in the pro ranks, on the undercard of the Derek Chisora-Joseph Parker bill on Saturday night.

And despite the eyes of the world being on her, Dixon's remaining calm and focused ahead of the six-rounder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I feel like I work better under pressure," she told VIP Boxing Promotions.

"My debut was on Channel 5, and I do feel the bigger platform brings out the best in me.

"I'm really looking forward to making my debut on Matchroom."

Dixon was scheduled to fight on a Matchroom card in Liverpool in October, but her opponent withdrew on the eve of the fight.

Her Argentinian opponent has won eight, lost five and drawn three of her 16 fights and this will be the first time she has fought outside her home country.

Parker-Chisora 2 tops a huge night of action in Manchester, with ‘Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver’ Jack Cullen returning to the scene of his Fight of the Year contender with Felix Cash back in 2019 as he clashes with Kevin Lele Sadjo.

Dixon's fight will be screened on the DAZN streaming service.