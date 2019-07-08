Brisbane Broncos coach in tears as Wigan junior Herbie Farnworth gets NRL chance

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold admits he was in tears watching former Wigan junior Herbie Farnworth get presented with his debut Broncos shirt.

The ex-St Pats amateur played on the wing as a depleted side beat Cronulla 24-22.

Farnworth was emotional as he was presented with his shirt by his uncle, Brian Foley, who ran the Warriors’ youth development system for several years. Three other young players were also presented with shirts.

"I'm not sure if many saw the jersey presentation but I've seen a fair few and I was in tears myself," said Seibold, who also handed debuts to three other youngsters.

"Sometimes as a coach yo get caught up in wins and losses, but it was a great reminder to see how special it is for young men to achieve their dream of playing in the NRL.

"It was a reminder to me about why coaching staff across every club do their jobs."

Farnworth, 19, hails from Lancashire village Blacko but played his junior rugby at Pats and Newton Storm before relocating Down Under.