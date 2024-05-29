Chasing Charlie: Wigan boy thriving behind the wheel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young boy from Wigan has found his passion in the racing world.

Charlie has been waiting since he was 5 to get into a go kart! He's been driving since the age of 2 but the kids electric cars just weren't fast enough! We thought him being 5 would have been old enough but unfortunately 8 is the minimum age to start indoor go karting. Boy was it worth the wait!

We as a family have always been adrenaline junkies, mainly focused on anything with wheels, or more recently jumping 15,000 feet out of a plane!

So when our son Charlie came into the world we always wondered what path he would take. As his Dad I've always been into cars, driving them, modifying them, even driving for a stunt team.

Charlie Wilson about to take pole position in qualifying.

However, we did not expect Charlie to take to getting being the wheel of a car, like a duck takes to water! We bought a 12v Audi R8 ride on for his 2nd birthday but this proved to be too slow. So I took the Audi apart and upgraded the motors and repainted the entire car.

This seemed to do the trick. Charlie could now do 10mph which was a vast improvement on the 3mph! Charlie soon out grew the Audi so we purchased a Porsche GT3 RS twin seater which was already quicker than the Audi. His sister Lily could roll with her big brother now!

We had always talked about go karting on and off and Charlie had always taken a keen interest. He's always been tall for his age and we though his 5th birthday would have been perfect to get him into his first go kart. Sadly this wasn't going to happen.

The rules state that a minimum age of 8 is required to allow a child to get into a Cadet Go Kart, this meant Charlie would have to wait another 3 years.

Charlie with sponsor Phillip Anders

When the time finally arrived he signed up with TeamSport Warrington Indoor Karting and their Race Academy. It took Charlie 6 weeks to go from Beginners, Intermediate and then through his Advanced. The meant he was eligible to enter the BIKC(British Indoor Karting Championship)

Before embarking on the BIKC Charlie O'brien, Charlie's main Instructor, invited us to try the Race League that Teamsport hold on a Monday night. Charlie managed to qualify 3rd in his first race and then keep the position in the race! What more can You ask for!

As Charlie was doing all the hard work, as parents we couldn't see him stood on the podium in a house race suit, so we decided to get him his first race suit! Whilst at a race night one evening, I was approached by Phillip Anders, owner of Prokleen Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services, father of another driver Jake Anders who had been watching Charlie. Phillip offered to sponsor Charlie and had his suit embroidered to complete his transformation into racing complete.

Charlie has in this last week been invited to become the first Cadet driver at Eclipse Racing.

We have met some amazing people over the past 6 months in the karting world! A very important mention is to River Blake of RB Photos. She has taken so many amazing photos of Charlie racing and they are the ones You see alongside this article.

Charlie has had amazing tutoring from Teamsports Charlie O'brien(Warrington), Declan and George(Preston).

We are more than proud of our little man and the future is his to take, which we are sure he will! He has had 6 podium finishes in his career so far and has qualified in the top 3 on a regular basis.