College rugby team return from triumphant Jamaican tour

Wigan & Leigh College’s Men’s Rugby team returned from their 17 day tour of Jamaica in what was a once in a lifetime experience.

The team, which is a part of Leigh Leopard’s Development programme, played an historic match against Hurricanes Rugby League Jamaica Under 19’s in what was their first match against international opposition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a hard fought battle, Wigan & Leigh College prevailed to win 24-4 at the Mona Bowl in the nation’s capital, Kingston.

Wigan and Leigh College Rugby Development Team

The team also reached the finals of the Kingston 9’s tournament, losing agonisingly on a golden point in extra time.

Sports Lecturer and trip Lead, James Brabin said: “The tour showcased the very best of all 18 learners, who continuously demonstrated leadership and integrity.

“The players underwent rigorous training and preparation, embodying professionalism and resilience during the early morning practice sessions. This was evident during a very physical and competitive test match against the Jamaican U19’s.

“What set this tour apart was not just the on-field rugby experiences, but also the outstanding behaviour displayed by the team throughout their trip. From representing their sport with pride to engaging with the local community in Kingston, the players have demonstrated a commitment to excellence both as athletes and as young ambassadors of their college and country.”

Wigan & Leigh College vs Hurricanes Jamaica Under 19s

Opportunities to further promote and develop the sport of rugby league in an international setting gave the players the chance to enhance their coaching skills too.

Prop Forward, Kian Stanton added: “During my time in Jamaica I gained an insight into how different cultures can have the same values. When delivering rugby in local schools of different economic backgrounds, I realised the power that sport can have to build relationships between people from different parts of the world.”

They visited Campion College and Cedar Grove High School, where they got to work with school pupils to develop their skills through training drills and small sided games.

