Afridi power show in Norley Hall win on another mixed weekend

It was another mixed weekend for Norley Hall's first and second teams

It was a case of one win and one loss for Norley Hall's senior teams on Saturday, as the first team got back to winning ways while the second XI's late season slump continued.

Callam Hughes took his first team over to Liverpool to play Whitefield (Roby) CC, with the hosts winning the toss and electing to bat first.

The Norley opening bowling pair of Ryan Wood and Liam Martlew got to work and imposed control on the innings.

Wickets fell at regular intervals and, with effective back-up from the first change bowlers Rob Collier and Hughes himself, Whitefield were not let off the hook like other teams have been so often this season.

The hosts were bowled out for 117 in 34.3 overs with four wickets for Liam Martlew, three for Wood and one apiece for Collier and Hughes.

The Norley reply got off to the worst possible start when Daniel Fisher was adjudged caught behind off the very first ball of the innings.

And when Harbir Singh was out to leave the score 14-2, it looked like it could be a difficult chase.

However, Shah Afridi took any doubts away with a barnstorming innings of 85 from only 44 balls including five sixes.

Ably supported by Alex Martlew, Norley Hall romped home by seven wickets with only 15.3 overs being bowled.

Meanwhile back at City Road, the second team welcomed Prescot and Odyssey.

Winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, skipper Keiron Ashcroft saw the visitors go from 25-2 early in the innings to a very impressive 223-7 declared in 42 overs.

There were three wickets for Ben Southern and two each for Andrew Magrath and Noah Bennett.

Although a number of the Norley Hall top order managed to get a start, none of them were able to convert that into the big innings that would be required to chase down such a large total.

A spirited effort saw them all out for 140 in 35.3 overs, Martyn Caddick top scoring with 28 and other notable contributions from Minhaz Pathan (24) Southern (20) and Steve Martlew (18).