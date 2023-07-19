Matty Hurst, who hails from Billinge and now lives in Ashton, is on the staff at Lancashire, for whom he signed his first pro contract at the end of last season.

And when Stuart Broad suffered an injury scare in the morning session of the first day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Hurst got the call to go on!

Wigan's Matty Hurst, who appeared as a substitute fielder for England on day one of the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at Old Trafford

A wicketkeeper by trade, Hurst was posted on boundary patrol, and saved a certain four when he dived full length to prevent a cover drive from Australia's Marnus Labuschagne reaching the rope.

During his appearances on the field, he also made a couple of other impressive diving stops, looked bright in the field, and received lots of encouragement - particularly from wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Hurst is understood to have made a hugely positive impression among the coaching staff.

It's been a whirlwind year for the teenager, who started his cricketing career at Newton-le-Willows CC before moving to play for Leigh CC.

After leaving Winstanley College last summer, the former Byrchall High student spent the winter on an Ashes tour with the England Under-19s, playing two Test matches and a trio of one-day internationals.

He returned a top score of 55 in the opening victory at Brisbane before taking the gloves in the 50-over matches.

In the 2022 summer series at home against Sri Lanka, he struck a superb 116 in the opening Test draw at Derby.