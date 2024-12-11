Former Byrchall and Winstanley student rewarded with new Lancashire contract

Matty Hurst has been rewarded for a fine year with Lancashire with a long-term contract

Wigan's Matty Hurst says he's 'over the moon' after signing a new three-year contract with Lancashire.

The 20-year-old from Billinge, who went to Byrchall High School and then Winstanley College, enjoyed a breakthrough campaign during 2024.

Hurst, a wicket-keeper/batsmen, was an ever-present in the County Championship and Vitality Blast sides.

He was also rewarded for his strong showings with a place on the England Lions tour to South Africa this winter, before being signed up by Perth Scorchers for the upcoming Big Bash League in Australia.

“I am over the moon to sign a new contract with my home county and to commit to Lancashire for at least the next three seasons," said Hurst. “On a personal level, it was great to play so much first-team cricket last season in the County Championship and T20. Thankfully, I was able to take my opportunity and showcase what I can do.

“I am looking forward to the winter and improving my game. Hopefully, I can develop my skills further and bring that back to Lancashire next summer as we look to go straight back up into Division One and have a strong season in the Blast.”

Hurst has made 36 appearances across all formats for Lancashire since making his debut in August 2023 and scored his maiden professional century against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge in the County Championship during May.

Wednesday's news follows the announcement on Tuesday that Lancashire captain Keaton Jennings - a winter team-mate with Perth Scorchers - has signed a new five-year contract.

“We have all been hugely impressed by the speed in which Matty has adapted to first-team cricket and the mentality he has shown," said director of cricket performance Mark Chilton.

“So, with that being said, we are really pleased to have him tied down to a long-term contract for the next phase of his development and growth as a cricketer.

“He is fully deserving of the opportunities that have come his way this winter with England Lions and Perth Scorchers.

"And I have no doubt he will rise to those challenges and return to us an improved player ahead of an important season in 2025.”