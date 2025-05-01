Adnan Miakhel receives his Lancashire cap from Steven Croft

Andrew Flintoff has expressed his pride after seeing Field of Dreams protege Adnan Miakhel make his first appearance for Lancashire's second team.

The former England captain has been back in the spotlight in recent days following the release of a new documentary covering the painful aftermath of his life-changing car crash.

In it, he speaks of how returning from the world of showbusiness to cricket has helped him find new purpose, and Miakhel's appearance in a three-day friendly against Yorkshire this week neatly brings the two worlds together.

The Afghan refugee was a breakout star of Flintoff's reality show about a scratch team of would-be cricketers based in Preston and was awarded asylum in the United Kingdom after his mentor wrote to the Home Office supporting his application.

He then continued his progress by starring for Wigan Cricket Club, before coming to the attention of the Red Rose at county level.

Reflecting on Miakhel's elevation from Lancashire's Under-18s last season to the second string, Flintoff posted on X: "Some journeys are longer and harder, I'm so proud of this fine young man."

Miakhel scored 25 not out batting at number 10 in the first innings and dismissed first-teamers Jonny Tattersall and Matt Revis as he claimed figures of two for 72 from 13 overs.

He tweeted: “I can’t tell how much I’m happy. Today was my Lancashire 2nd XI debut against Yorkshire 2nd XI and I have been given the debut by Lancashire legend Steve Croft sir. Thank you very much to anyone that helped me and support me in my cricketing journey so far thank you.”

The official Lancashire CC account tweeted: "Congratulations to Adnan Miakhel on making his Lancashire 2nd XI debut against Yorkshire. Adnan was presented with his 2nd XI cap by Steven Croft at Northern CC.”

The game at Liverpool's Northern CC is a friendly engagement which does not restrict teams to 11 players.

Rossall School, which awarded Miakhel a scholarship, paid its own tribute, tweeting: "Amazing to see current Y13 and 1XI cricket Captain Adnan M being presented with his 2XI cap as he made his debut against Yorkshire. It is fantastic to see all of the hard work Adnan has put in paying off and we wish him all the success in the future with @lancscricket."