JUNE - 1997 - Howzat! Kwik cricket kings St, Marie's RC Primary School, Standish, Year 6 pupils who have won the North of Wigan heat and now qualify for the Wigan tournament and further down the line a possible place in the finals at Old Trafford. Helping them celebrate is PE teacher, Linda Unsworth.

Gallery: 14 great cricket pictures from our archives

As summer arrives, we have delved into our archives for some cricket pictures which hit us for six.

By Stuart Bannerman
Friday, 4th June 2021, 11:35 am
Updated Friday, 4th June 2021, 11:36 am

1996 - The Highfield cricket team in 1996.

In 2005, Wigan Warriors stars Sean O’Loughlin, who will captain an English XI, and Pat Richards, who will lead a Rest of the World XI, in a charity Twenty20 Cricket match in aid of the Wigan Warriors Community Foundation

Brothers Andrew, left, and Mike Tickle, of Hindley St Peter's Cricket Club, who this season have become only the second and third players to reach 10,000 runs in their careers with the club. Picture by Nick Fairhurst

2008 - Sean Casham is given out lbw against against Newton le Willows in a Liverpool and District Competition match on Saturday 26th of April 2008. Newton le Willows won the game.

