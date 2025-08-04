A collection of cricket bats

Highfield first team hosted Sefton Park CC in the latest round of league matches, knowing that a win was needed to maintain a strong challenge for the promotion places.

Ryan Hargreaves lost the toss and was invited to bowl first.

Highfield were quick off the blocks as Sam Rotherham cleaned up Sefton’s opening bat with the very first ball of the game.

And the same bowler soon claimed another, accounting for the other opener.

The visitors nine for two from nine overs, indeed Rotherham had a strong shout for a caught behind turned down, which would have made it three early wickets, but Percival survived that to go on and score 50 as he dominated a third wicket partnership.

Matty Wallace got a well-deserved wicket to dismiss Percival, 77 for three, and when Darbyshire trapped Stirling in front, the visitors were 85 for four. But not for the first time, ex-Lancashire captain Paul Horton (59) led the resistance, supported by Young (55).

Spin twins Darbyshire and Bala bowled long spells, but the fifth wicket partnership added a crucial 110 runs. Sefton surprisingly batted on beyond tea, which did allow Highfield to take further wickets, Darbyshire claiming a four-wicket haul, Bala the other, as the visitors finally declared in the 60th over, 208 for eight. Highfield lost an early wicket, Joel Welsby clean bowled, but Hargreaves and Bala added 40 before Bala (30) was adjudged leg before wicket. From 48 for two, the home side capitulated in a similar fashion to the previous week.

Despite a dogged 52 from the captain Hargreaves, none of the other batsmen to follow could reach double figures. Zubair claimed five wickets as Highfield were dismissed for 117 in just 35 overs.

Reflecting on the game, Hargreaves said: “Another tough day in the office and we need to turn things around very quickly.

"It was a surprise to see Sefton bat as long as they did, especially after bowling 58 overs before tea. We were expecting around 45 overs back to get to a target of 208, which is definitely achievable, but we unfortunately didn’t put ourselves in a position to do so.

"Credit to the Sefton bowlers, they bowled well, but once again the majority of wickets were handed to them. A lot to work on going into the back end of the season, and some big games coming up, so it’s time for us to bounce back.” Defeat also for Highfield’s second team at Ainsdale, falling just 25 runs short of the victory target. Lee Martinus, Highfield skipper for the day, won the toss and elected to field. Forming a teenage opening bowling partnership, Tom Cunliffe got an early wicket, and Henry Jones bowled a tight opening spell. Chris McLoughlin (Moggy) came on and took 6-19, aided by Lee Martinus, who claimed three wickets, and Gary Darbyshire, with two sharp catches. Ainsdale posted 159 all out. Highfield’s reply started off well with Moggy and Jack Cunliffe having starts but could not convert to assist Tom Cunliffe, who scored a well-grafted 44 with wickets falling around him. There was an encouraging rally from the young lower order who should be credited for a sterling performance, ending all out for 134. Highfield 3XI travelled to Horwich on Sunday. Despite losing the toss, Highfield made a good start with the ball, with Jack Cunliffe taking two wickets in his first over. At the halfway stage, the hosts were 45-3, and the visitors were in a great position. However, after that point, Highfield started to lose a bit of control, and the hosts got on top, ending on 161-7 from their 40 overs. Henry Jones and Aban Abbott were the pick of the bowlers, Jones with three wickets and Abbott with two, thoroughly deserving of them after brilliant efforts for no reward the day before, too. Highfield’s chase got off to a solid start with Steve Atkinson and Tom Cunliffe adding 49 for the first wicket. Will Heyes was once again the main man with the bat, scoring a superb 68. But the middle order couldn’t get going and offered little support as the visitors fell agonisingly close, bowled out for 155 with one ball of the innings remaining.

Overall, a much improved performance, but the quality of the fielding was the clear difference between the two sides.