Highfield Cricket Club round-up with three teams in action over the weekend

.

It was a busy weekend for Highfield Cricket Club, whose first team, second team and third team were all in action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highfield first team made the trip north to Lytham, looking to get their promotion challenge back on track. The home side won the toss and elected to bowl first. Ryan Hargreaves and Javid Niazi gave Highfield a good start, adding 50 for the first wicket before Niazi was dismissed – lbw – for a fluent 29.

Lakmal joined Hargreaves, and the pair pushed the score on, closing in on the 100 mark. But both were back in the pavilion in quick succession, Bala for 26 and the captain for 37, the visitors 98 for 3. Hedley Molyneux and Mike Simpson maintained the positive approach before Simpson (15) was bowled, 126 for 4. Harry Moxham and Molyneux blazed their way to a 50 partnership for the fifth wicket before Molyneux (43) fell just short of a well-deserved half century, drilling one to short extra cover, 182 for 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Moxham, well supported by Jamie Darbyshire, weren’t done and added their own 50 partnership, Darbyshire scoring a breezy run-a-ball 25 before being caught in the deep, 238 for 6.

Moxham was joined by Will Heyes, looking to score quickly before a declaration, and they did just that. Moxham last man out, scoring 70 off 82 balls, before holing out, Highfield posting 255 for 7 declared in the 54th over.

Highfield’s bowling options were constrained by the unavailability of a couple of seamers, so Matt Wallace opened up with Bala. Lytham started well, adding 84 for the first wicket, as Highfield introduced Molyneux and Darbyshire into the attack, and it was the off-spinner who claimed the breakthrough, Hargreaves executing a smart stumping, Fiddler out for 45. Darbyshire followed that with two wickets in two balls, followed by a wicket for Bala, as the home side were reduced to 117 for 4.

Opener Child was joined by captain Davison, and they recovered, closing in on 150 and a half century for Child, before Darbyshire clean bowled Davison (23). The spinners, bowling in tandem, sensed a possible win although the remaining overs were ticking down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duo shared the next two wickets, 177 for 7, but Child (70) remained at the crease until Darbyshire claimed his sixth wicket, clean bowling the opener. And when the off-spinner followed that with another, Lytham were 187 for 9.

Frustratingly, the last pair hung on through the 49th over of the innings, surviving some strong appeals, match drawn with the visitors claiming nine points compared to the 25 if they had taken the last wicket. Darbyshire claimed 7 for 66 off 16 overs in a fabulous spell of bowling.

Reflecting on the game, Hargreaves said: “The aim of the day was to get back to the standard we know we are capable of, and for large parts we did just that.

"A great first half with some valuable knocks throughout the order and a special mention to H with a great knock, really good to see after a few difficult weeks with the bat for the lads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had to graft really hard in the second innings, limited on bowlers with a few key lads missing, but we dug in, which ultimately brought us the opportunities to get into a winning position.

"Jamie was clearly the pick of the bowlers with an unbelievable spell and really unlucky not to win the game for us with a couple of really good late shouts for LBW. A difficult one to take in terms of not getting across the line, as we played some top stuff throughout the day. A big game next week against a strong Spring View side should be a top game.”

Highfield second team host Orrell

Highfield second team welcomed local Orrell to Billinge Road, Ryan Allen winning the toss and electing to bowl.

The first breakthrough came from Robbie Halliwell hitting the top of the off stump, sending the Orrell opener back for 10. Young U13 Henry Jones again bowled superbly, opening up with a spell of 5-2-10-0. Next wicket came from Robbie again, with the batter hitting a ball to cow corner into the safe hands of Dave Smith with the score at 60-2. Robbie very quickly added another, just four balls later, finding the pads of Taberner. Robbie bowled a crucial spell with figures 14-3-47-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The squirrels would wait a while for the next wicket with the young pair at the crease from Orrell batting very well, both reaching 50s with the score 180-3.

Charlie Farrell found the breakthrough dismissing Such for 69, who hit the ball to mid-off into the safe hands of Chris McLoughlin.

The young Orrell opener kept going and reached his deserved 100* in the 45th over, declaring Highfield 211 to win.

A quick turnaround and opening the batting was McLoughlin and Jack Cunliffe, who were looking to get off to a solid start. McLoughlin was the first to go, who looked to pull one and bottom edged onto his stumps. Jack, as aggressive as ever, got off to a perfect start, reaching his 50 off just 39 balls before being bowled with the score at 61-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Into the crease, Jordan Callinan, who contributed superbly with 52, which included a huge six into the vicarage garden.

A useful contribution of 20 from Dave Smith, with the score at 158-5 with plenty of overs in the tank and all results possible. Robbie Halliwell jumped into the fun with 51 before being run out.

It was young U13 Finn Willis with a pivotal 18* and Charlie Farrell who saw the game home with just two overs left.

A cracking win against local rivals with all-round contributions with ball and bat.

Highfield third team hosts Atherton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highfield 3XI played hosts to Atherton on Sunday. After losing to them twice already this season, we wanted to ensure we somewhat got our own back.

Batting first, it was challenging early on with the run rate slow and wickets falling cheaply.

The standout batter of the innings was Finn Willis, who made a tremendous 34, batting patiently and maturely, continuing his solid form.

Good contributions from Aban Abbott (20), Tom Berkeley (15), Mike Simpson (26) and Charlie Farrell (17 not out) ensured we reached a respectable 150-9 from our 40 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We had to bowl and field well in the second half to make sure we got the job done, and we did just that. Henry Jones started things off in fine fashion, cleaning up the opener third ball with a beauty, after he scored a ton against us last time out.

Farrell picked up the other opener, and Berkeley and Willis both bowled brilliantly in picking up two wickets each, both very threatening throughout.

The main man for the squirrels today was young Dan Purcell, picking up four outstanding wickets, including the two set Atherton batsmen. He ran the show after coming on, looking dangerous with every ball. We bowled Atherton out for 89.

Good to get that winning feeling back after a tough run, all the boys well deserving of the victory after a quality effort.