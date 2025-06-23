Highfield pick off league leaders Liverpool with dominant display

Highfield were in fine form at the weekend with victory over Liverpool

Highfield hosted league leaders Liverpool on a hot and humid day in the latest round of fixtures.

Ryan Hargreaves won the toss and elected to bat although he couldn't open up himself following a pre-match foot injury.

Javid Niazi and Joel Welsby went to the wicket instead, but it wasn't a good start for the home side, who were reduced to 52-5.

Only Niazi and Harry Moxham reached double figures, with Harrison and Hulbert sharing the wickets.

Mohit Jangra was joined by Jamie Darbyshire and the latter led a counter attack, scoring six boundaries in his 34 as Highfield moved the score towards the 100 mark.

Darbyshire was bowled, followed by Oliver Jump, and the home side were still struggling at 103-7.

But a very cautious Mohit (22) began to get the scoreboard moving, well supported by James Taylor (18).

Both were back in the pavilion with the score having progressed to 136, leaving Hargreaves batting at 10 and Sam Rotherham to post as competitive a target as possible.

The last wicket partnership of 24 proved very useful, before Hulbert claimed his fourth wicket, clean bowling Hargreaves (15), Rotherham 11 not out.

Highfield knew a good bowling and fielding performance would be required to defend 160 and bowl the visitors out, and they had the best of starts as Mohit claimed two early wickets, Liverpool 9-2.

Jared Clein and Robert Rankin repaired the damage with a near 50 partnership before Mohit claimed another couple of wickets, removing Clein (19) and Hulbert, 64-4.

Harrison survived an early appeal for a caught and bowled off Darbyshire before proving to be an effective partner for Rankin, the pair taking the score through 100 and Rankin a run a ball 50.

But the introduction of Bala proved decisive as he removed Rankin (56), and Harrison (20) to a great slip catch by Hargreaves, in quick succession.

From thereon it was the spin show as Darbyshire claimed two wickets before Bala claimed the final two wickets in successive balls, a remarkable 4-9 off just 3.2 overs.

Liverpool were all out for 122, and a big 23 points for Highfield closing the gap on the visitors.

“It was an all round great performance from start to finish," assessed Hargreaves. "We gave Liverpool the upper hand in the first innings by giving away a lot of wickets, but managed to get to a really competitive score of 160.

"The message going out to field was to get early wickets and that’s exactly what we did, restricting them to 9-2, Mohit bowling a great spell up top. Rankin batted really well for Liverpool and put them in a strong position to get them over the line until the introduction of Bala.

"He produced a short but unbelievable spell, supported really well by Jamie, which put us on the brink of getting a really good win. Two wickets in two balls from Bala got us the win, a great end to a competitive match and I'm really happy to walk away with the 23 points! Hopefully we continue the good form next week at New Brighton.”