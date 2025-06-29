Nailbiting Finishes for both Norley Hall Teams

Both Norley Hall senior teams were involved in nailbiting games on Saturday against Fleetwood Hesketh. Read all about it

Senior Match Reports for Saturday 28th June

Callam Hughes and his first team were at home and saw the visitors win the toss and choose to bowl as they sought to take advantage of any early help in the pitch after the rain in recent days.

This looked a good decision when Norley were 43-3. However, Matthew Hayes and Alex Martlew showed they hadn't lost their understanding from when they played together in junior cricket as they stabilised the innings. When Alex was out for 20, Hayes was joined by the skipper and they put on an excellent fifth wicket partnership in a style that complemented each other- Hayes was the more watchful whilst Hughes was at his fluent best and continued to look like a different improved version of the batter he had been previously.

Norley Hall CC in batting action

When Hayes was out just after reaching a well deserved 50, Hughes was joined by Liam Martlew. With the platform established to do, Liam was able to open his shoulders immediately and ramp up the scoring rate. When Hughes was eventually run out for 69, Ryan Wood unleashed a useful cameo to support Liam. As 55 overs has been reached, Hughes called time on the innings at 240/7. Liam finishing unbeaten on 39.

A very pleasing effort and an example to the batting line up about the importance of establishing a platform and having wickets in hand for the last 10 overs in order to achieve maximum batting points.

In the second innings, Hughes and his bowlers knew it would be difficult against a strong batting line up on what was now a very good batting track with a fast outfield and with an attack deprived of the injured Rob Collier and Harry Clegg.

After Ryan Wood struck in the first over, the visiting batters showed their class as they started to score at the required rate. The visitors overseas amateur Nathan Condon looking particularly impressive.

Two crucial moments happened in consecutive overs as first Condon was dropped on the boundary and then a clear run out opportunity to dismiss him was missed in the next over.

As drinks approached, the Norley attack slowed down the scoring rate significantly and exerted some control. Unfortunately, this control was lost in the overs immediately after drinks and going into the last 20 overs, the visitors were clear favourites with 9 wickets in hand and a required rate of just over 5 runs an over.

Hughes, did eventually dismiss Condon leg before wicket and picked up two more wickets to leave the score 172/4. This half opened the door for the home team.

Unfortunately for Norley, opener Matty Howard was still at the crease and looking well set. When he was was joined by his brother Matty they shut the door on anything but an away victory as they timed their chase to perfection. Matty Howard was caught behind by Hayes off the bowling of the returning Wood just before the visitors secured victory with 2 overs to spare.

A good effort overall by the team in what was an enthralling game of 'Comp Cricket'.

Scorecard details can be viewed here:

https://norleyhall.play-cricket.com/website/results/6771136

Meanwhile, stand in skipper Steve Martlew took the second team over to Southport for the reverse fixture.

The visitors won the toss and chose to bat first. This looked the wrong decision at 56-6 as Ben Southern ripped through the top order with 5 wickets. Unfortunately, Martlew's lack of bowling options showed as the home team recovered to 174 all out despite Mo Kapadia's 4 wickets.

After a strong start to their reply, Martlew's team looked to be in charge as 31 runs were required with 6 wickets left. Unfortunately, both 'set' batters Martyn Caddick (31) and Mark Highdale (43) were out in quick succession to leave the score at 146-6. A late order collapse ensued and Norley were left to hang on for the draw with one wicket left. The second team retain their place as third in the league table.

Scorecard details can be viewed here:

https://norleyhall.play-cricket.com/website/results/6780844

Both teams are back in league action next Saturday as the first team entertain Southport Trinity at the Home of WN5 Cricket and the seconds are away over in St. Helens at Sutton.