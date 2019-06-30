Departing Wigan Warriors star Taulima Tautai to retire from rugby league

Taulima Tautai has confirmed he will hang up his boots after departing Wigan.



The prop asked for a release from the remaining 18 months on his deal to return to Australia in wake of his drink-drive conviction.

It was unclear whether the 31-year-old would seek a new club, ether in the NRL or at a lower level, but he revealed on social media his plans to quit the sport.

Confirming he is "hanging up the boots", he wrote on an Instagram post: "I have made the decision to return home. This was not an easy decision to make but was a decision I had to make for my family.

"I am thankful to Wakefield for taking a chance with me and allowing me to start my Super League career with them and also to Wigan Warriors for an amazing five years, winning silverware and playing in arenas that I never would have dreamed of playing in."

He thanked his partner for her support, saying: "Only a wife of a rugby player will ever understand the sacrifices they must make to follow their husband's dream."

He finished his post by saying: "Best of luck for the rest of the season boys. I'll be watching."

Tautai's solicitor had said in court the conviction would "likely" jeopardise his visa and lead to his deportation, but last week's statement confirming his exit didn't reference the issue.