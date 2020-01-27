Ex-Wigan Warriors ace Brett Dallas warned he could face jail

Brett Dallas has been warned he could be jailed after a 10th stealing offence in a year.

The former Warriors wing star Dallas has pleaded guilty to three charges which included the theft of a coffee table, worth around £360, from a furniture franchise in November last year, reported the Daily Mercury.

Legal Aid Queensland solicitor Rosie Varley proposed community service or probation but the magistrate said he was considering jail unless he sought counselling.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer said: "The last thing this community or anybody wants is for you to go to prison. Unless you can show me that the community is safe. This is your 10th [stealing offence] in less than 12 months."

Dallas' solictor, Ms Varley, told the could he has been receiving disability pension for the last 12 months.

The former Australia international told the court he has not had counselling but would be willing to seek it.

Magistrate Dwyer adjourned the case so dad-of-three Dallas would make an appointment with Lives Lived Well, and said: "'I want you to be clear that whether or not I impose a prison sentence … if you co-operate with Lives Lived Well and go through their counselling service, well there's every reason that I won't go ahead with that."

Dallas will reappear in court on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old starred for Queensland and the Kangaroos before joining Wigan in 2000 and went on to spend seven seasons with the Warriors, becoming a firm fans' favourite and winning the Challenge Cup in 2002, before hanging up his boots at the end of '06 and returning to Australia.