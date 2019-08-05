Ex-Wigan Warriors ace Jack Hughes played on despite rupturing testicle

Jack Hughes playing against former club Wigan in last year's Grand Final
Former Wigan forward Jack Hughes suffered a ruptured testicle - and played on for around an hour!

He suffered the eye-watering injury midway through Warrington's 30-10 loss at Catalans on Saturday.

Incredibly, Wiganer Hughes - a double-winner with the Warriors in 2013 - played on for the rest of the match.

He remained in France for treatment but was due to return home today.

Another Warrington player, Paul Wood - who is also from Wigan - had a testicle removed after suffering a similar injury in the '13 Grand Final.