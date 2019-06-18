Ex-Wigan Warriors ace Martin Gleeson takes coaching role in rugby union

Former Wigan Grand Final-winning centre Martin Gleeson will leave his role as Salford assistant coach this month to join Wasps RU.

He will follow his former St Helens and GB team-mate Sean Long in switching codes, following his move to Harlequins earlier this month.

Gleeson’s ex-Wigan team-mate Paul Deacon is also in the Premiership, with Sale Sharks, while Shaun Wane, Andy Farrell, Mike Forshaw, Joe Lydon and Shaun Edwards are among those working in the 15-a-side code.

Gleeson, who joined Salford as a player in 2013 before making the transition to the club’s coaching staff, will leave at the end of June - his final match will be at hometown club Wigan on June 28.

He said: “I’m really grateful to Salford Red Devils, for giving me the opportunity to finish my playing career and start my coaching career here.

“I feel it’s the right time for me to go down a different path and pursue a different career. I’d like to thank Watto (Ian Watson) for the relationship and team that he’s built over the last five years.

“I’ve learned a lot from working with him and being at the club, which I can take forward.”

Gleeson will join the Gallagher Premiership side as assistant attack coach ahead of their 2019/20 season.

Orrell-based Gleeson joined the Warriors from Warrington and was in the side which won the Grand Final in 2010.

Red Devils head coach Ian Watson said: “Gleese has been given a fantastic opportunity to enhance his career in rugby union, one that’s too good to turn down at the present time.

“He’s been a really important figure within our team. All of our backroom staff have a big impact here at Salford and we have a big emphasis on the team being ours as a group.

“Me and Gleese have worked really closely throughout our time together and he’s been outstanding in everything he’s done. He’ll be a strong acquisition for any team he’s involved with.”

Salford’s director of rugby Ian Blease said: “The search for his replacement has now started and we’re accepting CVs from applicants who can help the team continue to move forward.”