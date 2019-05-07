Ex-Wigan Warriors boss Shaun Wane has his say after being linked with Leeds Rhinos role

Shaun Wane says he hasn't ruled anything out after being named as one of the bookies' front-runners for the vacant Leeds coaching position.

Wane, who left Wigan at the end of last season, is 5/1 second-favourite with Super League sponsors Betfred to take over from sacked Dave Furner.

"I have not had any contact with Leeds," said Wane. "I've always said I'd like to work in rugby league again at some point and I've not ruled anything out.

"But at the same time I'm very happy with my role with Scotland RU, as well as my keynote speaking and business interests."

Wane resigned from Wigan at the end of last season with a haul including three Grand Final wins, a Challenge Cup triumph and an historic World Club Challenge victory.

Ex-Warriors forward Furner was today axed just 14 games into a three-year deal. Australia's Daily Telegraph reports he is planning legal action.

Assistant Richard Agar is in temporary charge and Leeds' director of rugby Kevin Sinfield says there is no need to rush into making a permanent successor.

Ex-Halifax coach Richard Marshall is the narrow favourite, at 4/1, with Agar also 5/1 with Wane.

Castleford's Daryl Powell (8/1), London's Danny Ward (10/1) and overseas coach Shane Flanagan (10/1), Anthony Griffin (10/1), Adam O'Brien (12/1) and Jason Demetriou (12/1) are also in the mix.

Sinfield, Wakefield boss Chris Chester, ex-Leeds and Warrington boss Tony Smith and Hull KR's Tim Sheens are all 16/1.

Brian McDermott is 20/1 to return while the outsiders include York's James Ford, Leeds assistant Rob Burrow and Salford boss Ian Watson are all 25/1.

Those wanting a more adventurous wager could opt for Shaun Edwards at 50/1, while outspoken Leeds great Garry Schofield is 100/1.