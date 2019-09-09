Ex-Wigan Warriors prop Ryan Sutton set to extend NRL stay

Ryan Sutton looks poised to extend his spell in the NRL.

The prop moved to Canberra - along with John Bateman - ahead of this season.

Sutton joined on a two-year deal.

But aware other clubs can begin fielding offers from November, Canberra are set to extend his contract by two years until 2022, reports the NRL website.

Wiganer Sutton has made a big impact Down Under, playing in 21 NRL matches for the Green Machine.

He will be joined by his former Warriors team-mate George Williams next year.

Canberra finished the regular season in fourth spot and head to Melbourne in their opening play-offs game this weekend.