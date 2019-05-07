Ex-Wigan Warriors star David Furner sacked as Leeds Rhinos coach

Former Wigan Warriors star David Furner has been sacked as coach of Leeds Rhinos.

Leeds are third from bottom of the Super League having lost 10 of their opening 14 games this season, and face Championship outfit Bradford in the Challenge Cup this weekend.

Furner, who played 58 times for Wigan between 2001 and 2002, saw his side beaten 34-16 by the Warriors back in February, and Leeds Chief Executive Gary Hetherington highlighted the club's poor start to the campaign.

He said: "“This season has been really disappointing so far with team performances well below what we expected. When Kevin (Sinfield) returned to the club last summer his primary focus was to restore the team to challenge for honours and he has the full support of our Board to do this.”

Director of Rugby Sinfield said: “This was a very difficult decision and not one we have taken lightly. David was an outstanding candidate to be our head coach and was my first choice for the job. Unfortunately, we have not started the season as we had all hoped and action was needed to move in a fresh direction with this group of players this season. I would like to thank David for his commitment to the club especially the sacrifices he made to travel from his home in Australia to take up our challenge.

“Richard Agar will act as interim head coach for the time being. We are fortunate to have a coach of his experience already on our staff which means we do not need to rush into making a permanent appointment."