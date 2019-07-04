Fifteen pictures of overseas players who have joined Wigan Warriors from a Super League rival Jackson Hastings, Salford’s Australian halfback, is on his way to the Warriors. Here are 15 overseas players who have joined Wigan from a Super League rival... 1. Shane Millard Brought in by Brian Noble in 2007 from Leeds, the hooker made 27 appearances during his sole season at the club. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Brett Goldspink Spent one season with Wigan in 1999 after arriving from St Helens, the former Oldham prop scored one try in 23 appearances for the Warriors. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Brian Carney The Irishman had the unenviable task of replacing Jason Robinson when he moved from Hull FC for the 2001 season. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Michael Withers A shock capture, given Chris Ashtons form at full-back, the ex-Bradford Bulls favourite was limited to seven matches due to injury. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4