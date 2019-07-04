Jackson Hastings. SWpix

Fifteen pictures of overseas players who have joined Wigan Warriors from a Super League rival

Jackson Hastings, Salford’s Australian halfback, is on his way to the Warriors.


Here are 15 overseas players who have joined Wigan from a Super League rival...

1. Shane Millard

Brought in by Brian Noble in 2007 from Leeds, the hooker made 27 appearances during his sole season at the club.
2. Brett Goldspink

Spent one season with Wigan in 1999 after arriving from St Helens, the former Oldham prop scored one try in 23 appearances for the Warriors.
3. Brian Carney

The Irishman had the unenviable task of replacing Jason Robinson when he moved from Hull FC for the 2001 season.
4. Michael Withers

A shock capture, given Chris Ashtons form at full-back, the ex-Bradford Bulls favourite was limited to seven matches due to injury.
