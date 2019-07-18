First-half against Wigan Warriors as bad as it gets for Wakefield's Chris Chester

Chris Chester didn't pull any punches after watching his Wakefield side limp to a 46-16 defeat at his former club Wigan.

And he admits they will get dragged into a fight for their Super League survival if they don't turn around their fortunes.

Wakefield trailed by 18 points in the opening quarter-of-an-hour and though they picked up in the second-half, the damage had been inflicted.

Chester praised Wigan - and their young forwards - but said the first-half offering from his side was the worst since he has been coach.

"We're in a bad spot at the minute, a really bad spot," he said. "I spoke at half-time and questioned whether they cared about each other.

"Too many individuals are not playing well enough, and too many players not wanting to help their team-mates out, and that's not what we're about.

"Attitudes have to change.

"We need to treat every game as a Cup final, because we're in a Super League battle - every single one of the guys has family, kids, mortgages to pay. We need to find a fix very quickly or we'll find ourselves in a fight to stay in Super League.

"We got out-muscled, and that shouldn't be happening with the pack we've got. I reckon I could have scored a few of the tries they scored tonight. Our middles weren't good enough all game.

"We're in a dog fight."