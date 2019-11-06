Fit-again Dom Manfredi back in training with Wigan Warriors

Dom Manfredi returned to training this week determined to make up for lost time.

The winger had his campaign cut short in April after he suffered a serious knee injury in April.

It followed an earlier, two-year lay-off with successive knee injuries for the 2018 Grand Final hero.

But he is now fully recovered and – as the 2020 campaign was brought under sharper focus with the release of the fixtures today – he is keen to get started.

Manfredi said: “It’s been another tough year for me, so I’m looking forward to getting started again.

“The last injury was to my other knee, it was just extremely unlucky – I’ve been playing rugby for 15 years, never had any problems and now had two separate injuries so close together.

"But I’ve moved on, I’m feeling good, and I’m ready to go again.”

Manfredi, 26, was close to returning to full training when Wigan’s season finished in October.

And, seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, he limited his off-season break to occasional long weekends and city breaks.

“I probably could have had three weeks but I didn’t feel I needed it, I trained throughout my time off,” he added.