10 of the best pics as Wigan Athletic fans walk from Wrexham for Joseph's Goal
Published 15th Apr 2025, 12:34 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 12:36 BST
Around 40 Wigan Athletic fans made it all the way back from Wrexham on foot for Saturday’s fixture at the Brick Community Stadium as part of the annual Joseph’s Goal charity walk.
