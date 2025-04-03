..
.

21 of the best fan pics as Wigan Athletic host Bolton Wanderers

By Paul Kendrick
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 10:31 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 10:44 BST
Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the crowd at the Brick Community Stadium for the visit of Bolton Wanderers.

Up the Tics!

.

1. LATICS FANS GALLERY V BOLTON

. Photo: Bernard Platt

.

2. LATICS FANS GALLERY V BOLTON

. Photo: Bernard Platt

.

3. LATICS FANS GALLERY V BOLTON

. Photo: Bernard Platt

.

4. LATICS FANS GALLERY V BOLTON

. Photo: Bernard Platt

