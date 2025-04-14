30 of the best fan pics as Wigan Athletic played host to Wrexham
Published 14th Apr 2025, 21:05 BST
Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the crowd at the Brick Community Stadium as the Wigan Athletic fans enjoyed the 0-0 draw against high-flying Wrexham.
1. LATICS FANS GALLERY V WREXHAM
. Photo: Bernard Platt
2. LATICS FANS GALLERY V WREXHAM
. Photo: Bernard Platt
3. LATICS FANS GALLERY V WREXHAM
. Photo: Bernard Platt
4. LATICS FANS GALLERY V WREXHAM
. Photo: Bernard Platt
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.