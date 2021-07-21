34 photos from Wigan Athletic's pre-season friendly with AFC Fylde
Exactly 500 hundred days since last watching their team live in the flesh, more than 1,000 Latics fans were back where they belong on Tuesday night, writes Paul Kendrick.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 4:42 pm
New signing Stephen Humphrys scored the only goal in the 1-0 win at AFC Fylde with a rocket of a free-kick.
And the scenes before, during and after reminded us what we knew already – football is nothing without fans.
