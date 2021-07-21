AFC Fylde v Wigan Athletic
AFC Fylde v Wigan Athletic

34 photos from Wigan Athletic's pre-season friendly with AFC Fylde

Exactly 500 hundred days since last watching their team live in the flesh, more than 1,000 Latics fans were back where they belong on Tuesday night, writes Paul Kendrick.

By Paul Kendrick
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 4:42 pm

New signing Stephen Humphrys scored the only goal in the 1-0 win at AFC Fylde with a rocket of a free-kick.

And the scenes before, during and after reminded us what we knew already – football is nothing without fans.

1. AFC Fylde v Wigan Athletic

Max Power on the attack

Buy photo

2. AFC Fylde v Wigan Athletic

Wigan on the attack

Buy photo

3. AFC Fylde v Wigan Athletic

Gwion Edwards applauds the fans

Buy photo

4. AFC Fylde v Wigan Athletic

Stephen Humphrys

Buy photo
AFC Fylde
Next Page
Page 1 of 9