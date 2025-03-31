..
.

36 of the best fan pics as Wigan Athletic said goodbye to Darren Orme against Barnsley

By Paul Kendrick
Published 31st Mar 2025, 13:36 BST
Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the crowd at the Brick Community Stadium for the visit of Barnsley as the Latics family paid its respects to Darren Orme.

One of our own...

.

1. LATICS FANS PICS V BARNSLEY

. Photo: Bernard Platt

.

2. LATICS FANS PICS V BARNSLEY

. Photo: Bernard Platt

.

3. LATICS FANS PICS V BARNSLEY

. Photo: Bernard Platt

.

4. LATICS FANS PICS V BARNSLEY

. Photo: Bernard Platt

