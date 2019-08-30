David Cotterill

A Wigan Athletic XI... of players who have also represented Barnsley!

Wigan Athletic host Barnsley tomorrow - and more than 30 players have represented both clubs.

Here is a fictitious XI made up of players who have pulled on both shirts...

1. Goalkeeper: Mike Pollitt

2. Right-back: Nicky Eaden

3. Central defender: Arjan De Zeeuw

4. Central defender: Ryan Shotton

