A Wigan Athletic XI... of players who have also represented Barnsley!
Wigan Athletic host Barnsley tomorrow - and more than 30 players have represented both clubs.
Here is a fictitious XI made up of players who have pulled on both shirts...
1. Goalkeeper: Mike Pollitt
Played in Latics first-ever Premier League game, had a brief loan stint with Barnsley
2. Right-back: Nicky Eaden
Started his career at Barnsley and made nearly 300 appearances before later moving to Wigan.
3. Central defender: Arjan De Zeeuw
The Dutchman, who had two stints with Latics and was a club legend, started his UK career with Barnsley.
4. Central defender: Ryan Shotton
Had played on loan at Barnsley before joining Latics in 2013. Now at Middlesbrough.
