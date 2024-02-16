Academy product gets seal of approval from Wigan Athletic boss after penning extension

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 23-year Wiganer - a lifelong Latics fan - has penned a new deal until the summer of 2025, and is delighted to extend his journey with the club.

"Everyone knows with myself being a local lad, it’s a dream come true to extend my stay," he said.

Academy product Scott Smith has signed a contract extension with Latics

"It’s something that was in my contract and I’m delighted the club has exercised the option."

Smith has made 23 appearances in all competitions this term - winning the club's Player of the Month award for December - having made his professional debut against Hull in August 2021.

He showed huge strength in adversity having suffered a leg break in the Papa John's Trophy clash at Accrington midway through the 2021-22 campaign.

And he was rewarded for his off-field efforts by being named the club's PFA Community Champion in the summer of 2022.

“Scott is a real success story for all young players at the football club," said Latics boss Maloney. "He’s had some difficult times but never wavered in his work ethic or belief.