Accrington Stanley boss slams 'embarrassing' performance against Wigan Athletic

Jamie Jones and Jason Kerr celebrate Latics overcoming Accrington on penalties

Coleman picked his strongest possible side, with Accrington one of only two sides in the EFL never to have appeared at Wembley.

But after Harry Pell put Accy up early on, Latics - featuring nine changes from the weekend - took control.

A deflected shot from Stephen Humphrys brought Wigan level eight minutes into the second period, with Gwion Edwards and Humphrys also hitting the woodwork before substitute Chris Sze saw a shot cleared off the line in the closing stages.

After the first nine penalties were scored, Jamie Jones made a fine save to send Latics through - and leave Coleman utterly crestfallen.

"Penalties wouldn't have hid the fact we were terrible," he said.

"That was embarrassing and I can only apologise to the fans - although I wasn't playing so I don't know why I'm apologising.

"The players are the ones who should be apologising, because we've been beaten by Wigan's reserves.

"We've played our strongest available side on the day, and Wigan's reserves have given us the run-around.

"They should have won in normal time to be fair - and they've hit the post twice, they've had another kicked off the line.

"They've scored from a fluke, but they were more than worthy of getting at least a draw.

"Penalties are a lottery, but it would have only papered over the cracks.

"We didn't deserve anything from the game, and we were out because they were better than us on the night.

"It was absolutely woeful - I thought it couldn't get any lower than last week, and it has.

"Wigan obviously haven't prioritised this competition, we have.

"This is the lowest point I've probably ever had in my career."