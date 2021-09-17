Accrington star predicts 'a battle' against Wigan Athletic

David Morgan in action for Accrington against Latics last season

Leam Richardson’s side travel to the Wham Stadium on Saturday with one point separating the two clubs.

Morgan lives close to Latics’ former training ground in Euxton and kept a close eye on the situation surrounding their administration last year.

He said: “I was well aware of what was going on, and it was sad the way they were going.

"It looked inevitable at one point that they’d be gone but they’ve been able to find their feet and seem to be in really good hands.

“I’m just glad they’ve been looked after, that will only benefit them.

"It’s good to see because sometimes when a club looks down and out, it is not always the right people who are interested in taking over.

“You have to give them every credit, especially the lads who were there last year, battling through what they did.”

Morgan admits it is hard to predict what Wigan will produce, but insists Accrington are not fearful of them.

“They have strengthened this year, so I expect them to be a decent side who should be challenging," he said.

"They probably don’t know their best team yet because they haven’t played enough games.

“Throughout the course of the year it can go one of two ways.

"They can either get better and better or they will be found out and will start to struggle, in which case it would be up to them to find another way of winning.

“It’s early days, it’s okay for them to be up there at the minute, we can’t worry about it yet.

"At the end of the day it’s 11 v 11. Their name and what they have achieved previously is irrelevant once we go out onto the pitch.

“Both us and Wigan will want to be up there, so at the end of the season it could be a bit of a battle.”

Despite the division being full of big names, Morgan believes Accrington have the ability to compete with all of them.

“People always talk about the other sides, but we are there on merit," he said.

"We haven’t just magically landed there, the club has built itself up to be in League One. You’d expect the big teams to be high up, but football doesn’t work like that.

“There is no reason why we should be afraid of a team because they used to be in the Premier League.

"There’s plenty of big sides, but they’re the games you want to be involved in and dream of when you’re younger.

“I expect Saturday to be a little bit different in atmosphere because I expect Wigan to travel in their numbers.

"But I think once you’re in the game it’s difficult to notice the crowd, if you’re headstrong enough, you focus on the game.”