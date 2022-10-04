Advert: Wigan Athletic serve up fans' offer
Wigan Athletic are offering supporters the opportunity to watch Leam Richardso's side for free in the coming weeks.
By Post reporter
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 11:15 am
- 1 min read
Latics take on Blackburn (October 11), Middlesbrough (October 19) and Stoke (November 2) in the coming weeks at the DW, all in midweek.
And the club is offering fans the chance to buy three games for the price of two in the Springfield Lounge.
With a standard price of £60+VAT for these fixtures in our Springfield Lounge this season, fans can take in these three games for just £120+VAT!
Under-18s will be charged £90+VAT and Under-12s £70+VAT.
Email [email protected], or call the hospitality team on 01942 774000.