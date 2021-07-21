'All about the numbers' - Wigan Athletic boss
Leam Richardson admits the return of Wigan Athletic’s ‘fantastic’ fans – after an absence of exactly 500 days – was the highlight of the midweek win at Fylde.
The Latics boss came onto the pitch just before the game to acknowledge the travelling army, for the first time since taking the to job, initially on an interim basis, last summer.
And the raucous atmosphere generated from a four-figure away support underlined the chalk-and-cheese difference to behind-closed-doors football.
“I’ve got to say, and I don’t mean this to be flippant at all, that the best thing about Tuesday night was the fans,” Richardson recognised.
“For them to be at the game, able to watch us, able to support the team they love, it was fantastic.
“As we all know, football is nothing without the fans, and it’s just not been the same without having them inside the grounds.”
Stephen Humphrys’ blistering free-kick – shortly after coming on as a half-time substitute – made it two wins from two in pre-season.
Not that Richardson is reading too much into that.
“Listen, pre-season is what it is, results are what they are,” he added.
“From my point of view, it’s all about the lads’ fitness, it’s about the numbers they’re hitting, and the high-speed running and distances we’re covering.
"And it’s all to be ready for what we all hope will be a long, productive season.”
