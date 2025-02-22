Another couple added to Wigan Athletic's growing injury list

By Paul Kendrick
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 18:47 BST
Updated 22nd Feb 2025, 18:58 BST
Joseph Hungbo in action at Wycombe before being forced off at half-timeJoseph Hungbo in action at Wycombe before being forced off at half-time
Joseph Hungbo in action at Wycombe before being forced off at half-time
Shaun Maloney has confirmed winger Joseph Hungbo has been added to Wigan Athletic's list of walking wounded following the goalless draw at Wycombe Wanderers.

Shortly before the game, the Latics boss revealed another wideman Maleace Asamoah had not made the trip because of a niggle picked up in last weekend's home defeat at the hands of Stockport County.

With fellow flanker Dion Rankine out with a long-term hamstring problem, and a fourth touchline terror Callum McManaman under the weather with a virus, Maloney had taken the unusual step of naming an unchanged side from that which drew at Crawley Town in midweek.

That meant starting berths for January signings Owen Dale and Hungbo, but the latter did not reappear for the second half, to be replaced by Jonny Smith.

And Maloney confirmed the news most fans would have been fearing, given the wretched injury record this term.

"Joseph came off with a slight muscle injury, so we are looking a little bit light at the moment," said Maloney, whose side host Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night and Reading next weekend.

"Cal Mac has a virus, and he shouldn't really have been here with us...but he said if I absolutely needed him, he'd be there for me.

"Maleace missed out today with a muscle injury, and it's a big ask for someone to miss a game on Saturday with that type of injury and be fit to play on the Tuesday night.

"It's an area we've maybe looked a bit heavy with over the season as a whole but, as we get to a really important part of the season, we have to try to keep people fit, and minimise how long they'll be out.

"The biggest thing between now and Tuesday is getting recovery into the players...it's looking a small squad all of a sudden."

Maloney was again without centre-back James Carragher at Wycombe through illness, while Jensen Weir lasted an hour after being passed fit despite an ankle issue.

Striker Will Goodwin was last week ruled out until April with a quad problem, while central midfielders Tyrese Francois and Matt Smith will be lucky to return before the end of the campaign with knee and hamstring injuries respectively.

