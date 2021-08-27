Another Wigan Athletic fixture switch

Thelo Aasgaard

Next Saturday's (September 4) trip to Fleetwood has been postponed due to international call-ups in the Latics squad.

Latics have more than the required number of international call-ups to request the game be moved.

James McClean looks set to add to his 82 caps for Ireland in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Jordan Jones and Northern Ireland faces games in quick succession against Lithuania, Estonia and Switzerland.

And Thelo Aasgaard has received his maiden call-up for Norway Under-20s, who face mighty Germany.

Latics were already having to rearrange their trip to Crewe in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Thanks to the win over Bolton earlier this week, Latics now have a Carabao Cup third round visit of Sunderland to play on Tuesday, September 21.