Another Wigan Athletic starlet secures future
Wigan Athletic have handed Under-18s captain Charlie Hughes his first professional contract.
Hughes, who joined Latics as an Under-15 player following spells at Manchester City and Liverpool, was in the second year of his apprenticeship at the DW.
But the ball-playing centre-back has been rewarded for his progress, which saw him named on the bench for the recent first-team fixture against Wolves Under-21s in the Papa John's Trophy.
“We are delighted to see Charlie sign his first professional contract," said Academy chief Gregor Rioch.
"Not only is he a talented footballer, but Charlie is a dedicated young man and a fantastic leader.”
Hughes made 14 starts for the Under-18s last season.
