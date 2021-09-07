Another Wigan Athletic starlet secures future

Charlie Hughes

Hughes, who joined Latics as an Under-15 player following spells at Manchester City and Liverpool, was in the second year of his apprenticeship at the DW.

But the ball-playing centre-back has been rewarded for his progress, which saw him named on the bench for the recent first-team fixture against Wolves Under-21s in the Papa John's Trophy.

“We are delighted to see Charlie sign his first professional contract," said Academy chief Gregor Rioch.

"Not only is he a talented footballer, but Charlie is a dedicated young man and a fantastic leader.”

Hughes made 14 starts for the Under-18s last season.