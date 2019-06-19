Antonee Robinson thinks Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook will make full use of loan market again

Antonee Robinson expects Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook to make full use of the loan market again this season.

USA international Robinson spent last season on loan at the DW Stadium from Everton, as one of Cook’s eight loanees including the two brought in last January.

And with the likes of Robinson, Chelsea’s Reece James, and keeper Christian Walton playing their role in Latics’ Championship survival, the 21-year-old thinks a similar plan this term will be put in place.

“I’m sure it’ll be the same for Wigan next season, with some more good players coming in to help the squad already here,” he said.

“The gaffer’s shown great faith in young lads to come in on loan and help the side achieve its objectives.

“For Christian, who’s so young for a goalkeeper, to have done so well over two seasons has done him the world of good.

“Reece, we’ve all seen what a talent he is, he’s done unbelievable and I know he’ll kick on to bigger and better things.

“Hopefully we can all use our time at Wigan, which we’ve all enjoyed, to take the next step in our careers.”

Reports suggest Robinson is going to be loaned out by Everton again, despite him wanting to break into Marco Silva’s senior squad.

“It’s up to me now to pick up where I left off and kick on next season, and it’s the same for Wigan,” explained Robinson.

“I feel I’ve personally done quite well.”

And Robinson is disappointed Wigan Athletic’s season had to finish when it did, despite the players achieving their goal of preserving the club’s Championship status last term.

“The way we started the season really suited my style of play, and I really enjoyed that period,” he said.

“Obviously things took a bad turn with the injury, but I wanted to do everything I could to work my way back and be there to help finish the job.

“It was just a case of getting the results on the board – and the way we finished proved we belong at this level.

“The last few games were probably been the most enjoyable. I feel I’ve personally done quite well, come back stronger from the injury, and it’s a shame we had to stop just as we were getting going!”