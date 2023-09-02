News you can trust since 1853
Anxious wait after Wigan Athletic star suffers worrying injury at Blackpool

Wigan Athletic are hoping the sickening setback at Blackpool hasn't been exacerbated by the loss of Liam Morrison to injury.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 20:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 20:51 BST

The Scotland Under-21 defender played out the closing stages of the 2-1 defeat at Bloomfield Road on one leg after sustaining a muscle injury.

Indeed, he was unable to prevent Kenny Dougall firing Blackpool's 94th-minute winner, after the Seasiders launched a late breakaway.

Liam Morrison picked up a worrying injury towards the end of Latics' defeat at Blackpool
And Maloney revealed after the game that, in an ideal world, Morrison would have been taken off the field to nurse his problem.

"The goal at the end...Liam Morrison is injured," said the Latics manager.

"We'd already made all our substitutes, and he tried his very best to hang in there.

"The goal at the end...I can't have any criticism of any of our players."

Maloney was asked as to the prognosis of the problem.

"No, we don't know yet," Maloney said. "He was trying very, very hard to stay out there.

"It's a muscle injury...but we just don't know the damage yet.

"Yes, it affected us at the end, but I can't criticise how we defended the last action at the end."

Morrison was one of three Latics players scheduled to go away on international duty next week.

That participation is clearly in doubt, but Maloney says no decision will be made until it's absolutely necessary.

"I'm not sure yet, but I'd imagine it will be tight for him," added Maloney, who won 47 caps for the Tartan Army.

"I know Scotland have a game over in Spain, and we will give him every chance to show he's fit for his national team."

