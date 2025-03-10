Dale Taylor was substituted with 20 minutes remaining against Cambridge

Glenn Whelan is hoping Wigan Athletic's weekend win over Cambridge United didn't come at the cost of his only fit senior striker.

Latics overcame the struggling U's at the Brick Community Stadium thanks to Luke Robinson's goal with 17 minutes remaining.

The deciding moment of the game occurred three minutes after Taylor had surprisingly been replaced, with youngster Chris Sze taking over for the last 20 minutes.

As it transpired, Sze was heavily involved in the winning goal on his first outing since the beginning of December.

But interim boss Whelan admitted after the game the substitution had come about because of an injury worry over Taylor - which Latics will desperately hope isn't serious.

With Joe Hugill returning to Manchester United and Josh Stones being sold to York City in January, and mid-season recruit Will Goodwin sidelined until April with a quad injury, Taylor's importance to the cause could not be any more evident.

And Whelan lifted the lid on the timeline that led to Taylor's withdrawal at the weekend.

"In the last little bit of training on Friday, he felt a little bit of tightness or a little bit of cramp in his hamstring," said the Dubliner. "And it's not great, because on Friday - matchday minus one - I'm never too hard on the players.

"We had to be cautious with him, and he's a player we obviously have to try to protect.

"He's a young lad who's forging his career - he's not our player but we have a responsibility to him - and we don't want to lose him for any length of time. As soon as his race was run, it was time to get him off the field."

Taylor has been involved in 50 per cent of Latics' goals this season - the highest ratio of any player in the EFL - and Whelan is keeping everything crossed he left the field before sustaining any lasting damage.

"Dale is only a young lad, but he's the only fit striker we've got left in the building," added Whelan.

"He's still forging his career, but he's been terrific for us this season, he'll always give you everything."