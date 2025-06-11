Will Keane won the Golden Boot as Latics won the League One title in 2022/23

A very familiar figure has been thrown up as the latest rumoured Wigan Athletic target this summer - in the form of Preston North End striker Will Keane.

The 32-year-old spent three eventful seasons with Latics between 2020-23.

After joining the club as a free agent during administration, Keane's goals helped Latics pull off the greatest of Great Escapes as Leam Richardson's men stayed up against all odds.

The following year was also fairytale stuff, as Keane's 26 goals saw him collect the Golden Boot as Latics clinched the League One title on a memorable afternoon at Shrewsbury.

In stark contrast, Keane's third season with Latics was a disaster, as the club were relegated from the Championship thanks largely to points deductions stemming from late payment of the wages from then-owners Phoenix 2021 Limited.

That meant all of the players were entitled to hand in their notice in the summer of 2023 and leave for free, with Keane - along with Jack Whatmough and Jamie McGrath - electing to do so.

Preston snapped him up for a nominal fee - paid to secure his services rather than risk another club stealing his signature - and he was Ryan Lowe's side's top scorer in his first season with 14 goals.

After signing a contract extension last summer, the last 12 months have been harder going, with Keane returning only four goals as Preston - who parted company with Lowe last August - only avoided relegation to League One on the last day of the season.

That led to speculation linking Keane with a Deepdale exit this summer, with Latics and Bolton Wanderers mentioned as possible suitors.

Latics boss Lowe has already outlined his desire to bring in three forwards this summer, to boost an attack that returned the fewest amount of goals in the third tier in 2004/25.

However, Wigan Today understands a return move for Keane has not even been mentioned by the Latics hierarchy, and he is not a transfer target.

It's also our understanding that Huddersfield Town midfielder Antony Evans is not on the radar, despite speculation linking him with a possible move.

Latics have made one signing so far this summer in the form of out-of-contract Scottish midfielder Fraser Murray.

The 26-year-old turned down the chance to stay with Killie in order to pursue the offer of a two-year deal with Latics.

Young midfielder Harry McHugh has also signed a new 12-month deal with the club.

Evergreen winger Callum McManaman and Academy goalkeeper Matty Corran are still mulling over the offer of new terms with Latics, having entered the final month of their present contracts.