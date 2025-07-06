.placeholder image
Are YOU in our 19-strong Wigan Athletic fans gallery from the trip to Chorley?

By Paul Kendrick
Published 6th Jul 2025, 20:33 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2025, 20:38 BST
Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the crowd at Victory Park to get all the best fans pics as Wigan Athletic kicked off their pre-season programme with a 2-1 win at Chorley.

Up the Tics!

