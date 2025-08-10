Are you in our 21-strong Wigan Athletic fans gallery from the trip to Leyton Orient?
Published 10th Aug 2025, 21:17 BST
Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the crowd at the BetWright Stadium on Saturday afternoon as Wigan Athletic went down to a 2-0 defeat to Leyton Orient.
1. Latics fans gallery v Leyton Orient
. Photo: Bernard Platt
2. Latics fans gallery v Leyton Orient
. Photo: Bernard Platt
3. Latics fans gallery v Leyton Orient
. Photo: Bernard Platt
4. Latics fans gallery v Leyton Orient
. Photo: Bernard Platt
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.